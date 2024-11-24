Feroze Khan, ex Aliza Sultan exchange cryptic digs: netizens react

Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Aliza Sultan are throwing subtle shots at each other.
Just a few days ago, Sultan turned to her Instagram Story and shared a cryptic message that was apparently aimed at her ex-husband Khan.
“And when the child falls sick they leave them at my door and run away,” she penned, hinting towards Feroze Khan’s negligence towards the kids.
After this, the Khaani actor also shared a story on Instagram which was seemingly a reply to his ex-wife.
“Attention chahea? Star bana doon,” wrote Khan.
This cryptic exchange of taunts sparked a series of mixed reactions from netizens. While some sided with Feroze Khan, others favored Aliza Sultan.
“Somebody tell her to move on please,” slammed one, while another wrote, “Because a child needs his mother the most at this time. Nothing wrong.”
A third blasted, “Thank God people are sane here and not bashing fk its clear she just want to gain sympathy.”
Meanwhile, many slammed Khan for his negligence.
“First become a star yourself,” wrote a social media user.
“She doesn't need any attention. She has already vibrant personality and she catches people’s attention whenever and wherever she goes , with her simplicity,” a second expressed.
A third penned, “Toxic ex.”
Aliza Sultan and Feroze Khan, who tied the knot in 2018, parted their ways on September 3, 2022, after 4 years of marriage.