Farhan Saeed showers praises on Tulsi Kumar for singing ‘Thodi Der’

The 'Mere Humsafar' actor applauded Tulsi Kumar's exceptional singing of his 2017 song 'Thodi Der'

  November 25, 2024
Farhan Saeed is in awe of Tulsi Kumar’s “soulful” vocals!

Taking to Instagram Story on Sunday, November 24, the Pakistani singer-songwriter and actor, 40, shared a story in which the Indian singer was seen singing a 2017 song Thodi Der.

The 2017 hit track is from Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s film Half Girlfriend which has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Farhan Saeed.

Delighted after listening Kumar singing his song, Saeed, on his Instagram Story applauded the singer and wrote, “Manifesting singing a composition as soulful as this.”

The story was later shared by the Hum Mar Jayenge singer, who reacted, “Soon,” and tagged Saeed.

Later in the day, this sweet exchange of words between the cross-border singers was shared by a local outlet, on which several fans shared their heartwarming reactions.

“It is a very good composition and the way he sang both the versions,” expressed a fan.

Another added, “Eagerly waiting for this magical duo moment.”

A third gushed, “Melody Queen.”

On the personal front, Farhan Saeed is married to actress Urwa Hocane, with whom he tied the knot on December 16, 2016, in Lahore. The lovebirds welcomed their first child, a daughter, Jahan Aara Saeed, on January 3, 2024.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor was last seen in 2024 TV drama Kaisi Hai Ye Ruswai alongside Hania Aamir.

