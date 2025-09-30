Meghan Markle pens heartfelt note after major recognition in struggling career

Meghan Markle is in a joyful mood today!
The Duchess of Sussex took to the official Instagram account of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, on Monday, September 29, to pen a heartfelt message after receiving a delightful update.
A day before, Lemonada – the producer of Meghan’s Confessions of a Female Founder podcast – announced that the Duchess’s show has been nominated for the 4th Annual Signal Awards in the category of Business and Culture.
Expressing her joy after the major update, the mother of two shared an image on the social media platform that read, “Let me tell you ‘bout the bird and the bee and the flower and the tree and the moon up above…”
Continuing it in the caption, she added, “…and a little thing called love.”
Notably, the major recognition for her podcast comes amid the continuous struggle Meghan Markle has been facing in her career.
Last month, Prince Harry’s wife released the second season of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, which failed to impress the audience, causing a sharp decrease in viewership.
Moreover, she also launched a new wine, Napa Valley Rosé, for As Ever during that time, but unlike her usual sell-outs, it flopped, with critics blaming the lower alcohol content, high purchase costs, weak marketing, and lack of quality compared to the celebrity hype.