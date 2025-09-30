King Willem presides over high-stakes interparliamentary meeting at Palace

Today marked a significant day at Noordeinde Palace.
The Dutch Royal Family shared a major update about King Willem-Alexander's latest engagement on its official Instagram account on Monday September 29, sharing that the led a key meeting at his official workplace.
At Noordeinde Palace, the King presided over the Interparliamentary Kingdom Council’s talks, which include the members of parliaments of the countries within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.
The Kingdom of the Netherlands comprises of four countries: the Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten.
Sharing a photo from the key meeting, the Royal Family briefed, “The Kingdom of the Netherlands consists of the countries of the Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten. King Willem-Alexander was at the Noordeinde Palace today in conversation with delegations from all parts of the Kingdom about matters that affect the countries of the Kingdom in common.”
Opening up about what happens during the meeting, the palace noted, “During the Interparliamentary Kingdom Council (IPKO), the members of parliaments exchange information and views and there is room for personal consultation. The biennial consultation is organized alternately in one of the Caribbean countries of the Kingdom and in The Hague.”
For the unversed, Willem-Alexander, the eldest child of Princess Beatrix and Prince Claus, has been the King of the Netherlands since April 30, 2013.