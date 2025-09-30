Home / Royal

King Charles sides with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on serious concern

The British monarch aligns with the Sussexes, Harry and Meghan, over a major issue

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

King Charles sides with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on serious concern


King Charles has echoed the same concerns shared by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

On Monday, September 29, GB News reported that the British King spoke out on his deep concern about the dangers of social media for children – a concern recently raised by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who called for stronger online protections.

In a 40-minute private meeting held at Balmoral Castle on the weekend, the 76-year-old monarch had a conversation with Reverend Tommy MacNeil, who leads the Shed Project mental health charity on the Isle of Lewis.

During the meeting, King Charles opened up and expressed his deep concerns “about the negative impact social media was having on young people in so many ways,” MacNeil told The Telegraph, adding that he “really understood the problems and the difficulties involved in combating them.”

He went on to share that Charles “was very engaged and 100 per cent appreciative of the work we are doing”

“Young people today are growing up in a different world to their parents. The stuff they are accessing on their phones is frightening. King Charles was clearly very concerned about the whole issue and negative influences on young people from social media,” MacNeil further noted.

He continued to add that as it is almost impossible to watch and control social media, “we need to find ways to combat that.”

Notably, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also highlighted the similar issue and potential dangers back in April 2025, when they unveiled the Lost Screen Memorial in New York City, US.

You Might Like:

King Willem presides over high-stakes interparliamentary meeting at Palace

King Willem presides over high-stakes interparliamentary meeting at Palace
King Willem-Alexander leads the Interparliamentary Kingdom Council of the Netherlands at Noordeinde Palace

Meghan Markle pens heartfelt note after major recognition in struggling career

Meghan Markle pens heartfelt note after major recognition in struggling career
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle shares thoughtful message after receiving significant recognition

Prince William welcomes Crown Prince of Kuwait on behalf of King Charles

Prince William welcomes Crown Prince of Kuwait on behalf of King Charles
Kensington Palace shares a delightful video of Prince of Wales warmly welcoming his prestigious guests at Windsor Castle

Prince Harry helps King Charles rebuild bond with grandchildren during UK trip

Prince Harry helps King Charles rebuild bond with grandchildren during UK trip
The Duke of Sussex reunited with his estranged father, King Charles, during his trip to UK earlier this month

King Felipe VI returns to royal duties after two-day family trip to Navarre

King Felipe VI returns to royal duties after two-day family trip to Navarre
His Majesty attended his first royal engagement after concluding a family trip to Navarre

Buckingham Palace strongly reacts to Prince Harry's wild claims about aides

Buckingham Palace strongly reacts to Prince Harry's wild claims about aides
King Charles office breaks silence on Prince Harry's strong remarks against Palace courtiers

Prince Albert wraps up cycling championships without Princess Charlene

Prince Albert wraps up cycling championships without Princess Charlene
His Serene Highness attends the final event of the 2025 road cycling championships without wife Princess Charlene

Grand Duke and Duchess honour key cause days before Henri' abdication

Grand Duke and Duchess honour key cause days before Henri' abdication
The Grand Duke Henri is set to transfer the Luxembourg throne to his son, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, on October 3

Royal Family announces short Rome trip for rarely seen member

Royal Family announces short Rome trip for rarely seen member
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark set to visit Rome for a two-day visit to attend an award ceremoeny

Prince Andrew faces fresh charity setback after Epstein leak

Prince Andrew faces fresh charity setback after Epstein leak
The Duke of York allegedly flew on the paedophile's private jet while he was in the US in 2000

Royal Family honours Prince Edward as he marks big milestone in County Durham

Royal Family honours Prince Edward as he marks big milestone in County Durham
Buckingham Palace shares heartfelt update on Prince Edward amid ongoing family crisis

Prince Harry’s ‘constant controversy’ becomes major concern for King Charles

Prince Harry’s ‘constant controversy’ becomes major concern for King Charles
King Charles to 'not' reinstate estranged son Prince Harry as a working royal