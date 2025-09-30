King Charles sides with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on serious concern

King Charles has echoed the same concerns shared by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
On Monday, September 29, GB News reported that the British King spoke out on his deep concern about the dangers of social media for children – a concern recently raised by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who called for stronger online protections.
In a 40-minute private meeting held at Balmoral Castle on the weekend, the 76-year-old monarch had a conversation with Reverend Tommy MacNeil, who leads the Shed Project mental health charity on the Isle of Lewis.
During the meeting, King Charles opened up and expressed his deep concerns “about the negative impact social media was having on young people in so many ways,” MacNeil told The Telegraph, adding that he “really understood the problems and the difficulties involved in combating them.”
He went on to share that Charles “was very engaged and 100 per cent appreciative of the work we are doing”
“Young people today are growing up in a different world to their parents. The stuff they are accessing on their phones is frightening. King Charles was clearly very concerned about the whole issue and negative influences on young people from social media,” MacNeil further noted.
He continued to add that as it is almost impossible to watch and control social media, “we need to find ways to combat that.”
Notably, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also highlighted the similar issue and potential dangers back in April 2025, when they unveiled the Lost Screen Memorial in New York City, US.