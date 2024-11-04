Kim Kardashian under fire for wearing Princess Diana’s iconic cross: ‘Vulgar’

Kim Kardashian is in hot water over her decision to wear Princess Diana’s iconic amethyst cross!
The Kardashian, 44, on Saturday, November 2, attended the star-studded LACMA Art + Film Gala where she sported the royal princess’ amethyst cross which she wore with a revealing white gown that showcased her ample cleavage.
Princess Diana’s Attallah Cross pendant is an antique amethyst piece that the late royal wore at a 1987 charity gala.
The American socialite and TV personality’s move to pair it with such a revealing outfit wasn’t an idea that got favored and like by critics as she drew severe backlash over her fashion statement and insulting the symbolic jewelry and the last princess.
“Half naked and a cross?” commented a user on Instagram. Another slammed, “Tacky, vulgar and tone deaf. New low.”
One more penned, “Sometimes, it's better to leave certain things alone and not interfere with the collective consciousness.”
“That's a major insult to Diana,” noted a fourth, while a fifth criticized, “If you're going to wear such a sacred religious symbol at least wear it with some class as Diana did. Show some respect.”
“Makes me so angry Kim has access to this piece, or any important iconic jewels. Especially from Diana – ugh,” one more fumed.
To note, Kim Kardashian purchased Princess Diana’s amethyst cross at Sotheby’s auction for $197,453 in 2023.