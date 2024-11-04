Entertainment

Sean "Diddy" Combs spends 55th birthday in jail: Menu REVEALED

Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrated his 55th birthday on November 4, behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center

  • by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024
Sean Diddy Combs spends 55th birthday in jail: Menu REVEALED

Sean "Diddy" Combs turns 55 but in jail!

The disgraced rapper has celebrated his 55th birthday on November 4, behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

Diddy was arrested on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

As the music mogul awaits trial after pleading not guilty but being denied bail, the Federal Bureau of Prisons' national menu revealed what Combs' birthday breakfast will include.

Combs will enjoy a standard prison breakfast like fruit, oatmeal, whole wheat bread, biscuits, “oven brown potatoes” and spreads like jelly and margarine for breakfast on his birthday.

However, the only birthday cake he will have will be the daily staple, breakfast cake.

Moreover, Diddy will also miss out on coffee on his birthday as it is only served on weekends

The special breakfast items like pancakes and French toast with syrup are available on Wednesdays and Fridays, respectively.

At 11 a.m, he will enjoy Monday lunch which includes Southwest chicken wraps, chicken tacos, cheese pizza or three-bean chili.

The inmates can also have several sides with the main course, like green beans, rice, salsa or cole slaw.

For dinner, Diddy will have regular Monday menu which includes dishes like, turkey roast, rice, green peas, gravy, whole wheat bread and beverage, and chicken or tofu fried rice, black beans, carrots, whole wheat bread and beverage.

Meanwhile, no dessert will be served with dinners.

Additionally, If Sean "Diddy" Combs has funds in his account, he can purchase items like Nutella, Snickers, macaroni and cheese and hot chocolate.

Liam Payne funeral: A-list stars line up to honor late One Direction star

Liam Payne funeral: A-list stars line up to honor late One Direction star
Stunning 2,000-year-old temple found deep underwater in Italy

Stunning 2,000-year-old temple found deep underwater in Italy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make smart move to avoid royal family’s wrath

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make smart move to avoid royal family’s wrath
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz

Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz

Entertainment News

Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Liam Payne funeral: A-list stars line up to honor late One Direction star
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Kim Kardashian under fire for wearing Princess Diana’s iconic cross: ‘Vulgar’
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Taylor Swift fans slam Scott Borchetta’s tribute to singer: ‘Fraud’
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Ben Affleck shares cryptic response on Jennifer Lopez amid divorce drama
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson’s music composer, dies at 91
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Britney Spears shares delightful news after she got ‘married’ last week
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
‘Harry Potter’ actor Matthew Lewis explains how cast navigated fame pressure
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Amber Heard makes public appearance after Johnny Depp’s cryptic message
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Billie Eilish, mom Maggie Baird team up for major initiative
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Chris Martin recovers after dramatic stage fall during Coldplay's Australia show
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Jennifer Lopez radiates pure glamour in latest photoshoot: SEE