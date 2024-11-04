Sean "Diddy" Combs spends 55th birthday in jail: Menu REVEALED

Sean "Diddy" Combs turns 55 but in jail!
The disgraced rapper has celebrated his 55th birthday on November 4, behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.
Diddy was arrested on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
As the music mogul awaits trial after pleading not guilty but being denied bail, the Federal Bureau of Prisons' national menu revealed what Combs' birthday breakfast will include.
Combs will enjoy a standard prison breakfast like fruit, oatmeal, whole wheat bread, biscuits, “oven brown potatoes” and spreads like jelly and margarine for breakfast on his birthday.
However, the only birthday cake he will have will be the daily staple, breakfast cake.
Moreover, Diddy will also miss out on coffee on his birthday as it is only served on weekends
The special breakfast items like pancakes and French toast with syrup are available on Wednesdays and Fridays, respectively.
At 11 a.m, he will enjoy Monday lunch which includes Southwest chicken wraps, chicken tacos, cheese pizza or three-bean chili.
The inmates can also have several sides with the main course, like green beans, rice, salsa or cole slaw.
For dinner, Diddy will have regular Monday menu which includes dishes like, turkey roast, rice, green peas, gravy, whole wheat bread and beverage, and chicken or tofu fried rice, black beans, carrots, whole wheat bread and beverage.
Meanwhile, no dessert will be served with dinners.
Additionally, If Sean "Diddy" Combs has funds in his account, he can purchase items like Nutella, Snickers, macaroni and cheese and hot chocolate.