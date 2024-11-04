Entertainment

Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz

'Gladiator II' is set to hit theaters on November 22, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024
Pedro Pascal is heaping praises on the Gladiator II co-star Paul Mescal!

During an interview on Heart FM on Monday with his co-star Connie Nielsen, the Narcos actor cited Paul as a key factor in “lighting up” their sequence together, especially the dramatic Colosseum scene.

“I think ships and the fireballs and the fortified wall and Paul Mescal – they help with lighting up the opening sequence! But it was an unbelievable thing,” Pascal noted.

He went on to share, “That was the first thing that I shot, and I think it was the first couple of days of actual shooting for the movie.”

The Last of Us star, who plays the Roman general Marcus Acacius in Gladiator II, also gushed about filming the historic epic.

“We were in Morocco, and I've been on big sets, and I hadn't been on anything like this. I hadn't played anything like that from start to finish, which was just unbelievably bad,” Pascal said.

He continued, “It was unbelievable! It's unlike anything I'd ever experienced, and it's unlike anything I'll ever experience again on the movie set.”

Besides Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal, Gladiator II also stars Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, and Joseph Quinn.

The film is set to hit theaters on November 22, 2024.

