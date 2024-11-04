Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson hails Chris Evans' comedy chops on 'Red One' set: 'A funny guy'

'Red One' is scheduled to hit cinemas on November 15, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024
Dwayne Johnson hails Chris Evans comedy chops on Red One set
Dwayne Johnson hails Chris Evans' comedy chops on 'Red One' set

 Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans brought laughter to the Red One set!

During an interview with PEOPLE on Sunday, November 3, at the world premiere of their Christmas action-comedy in Berlin, the Black Adam actor revealed that Evans' kept him in stitches on the set of Red One.

When asked about how he kept a straight face during some of the hilarious scenes, Johnson jokingly said “Cause I'm a pro.”

However, he went on to share, "No, so many times I laughed. I am notorious for ruining takes. I laugh; it's just what happens."

"Chris is a very funny guy. He's also very talented. And I thought earlier that maybe me and Chris might have some good chemistry. So did he. [And] we did,” Johnson added.

Red One revolves around an E.L.F. Task Force Commander, played by Johnson, teaming up with a bounty hunter, which Evans brought to the screen, to save Christmas after J.K. Simmons in the role of Santa Claus gets kidnapped.

Besides Johnson, Evans, and Simmons, the film also stars Lucy Liu, Bonnie Hunt, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Nick Kroll, and Kiernan Shipka.

Red One is scheduled to hit cinemas on November 15, 2024.

Liam Payne funeral: A-list stars line up to honor late One Direction star

Liam Payne funeral: A-list stars line up to honor late One Direction star
Stunning 2,000-year-old temple found deep underwater in Italy

Stunning 2,000-year-old temple found deep underwater in Italy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make smart move to avoid royal family’s wrath

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make smart move to avoid royal family’s wrath
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz

Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz

Entertainment News

Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Liam Payne funeral: A-list stars line up to honor late One Direction star
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Sean "Diddy" Combs spends 55th birthday in jail: Menu REVEALED
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Kim Kardashian under fire for wearing Princess Diana’s iconic cross: ‘Vulgar’
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Taylor Swift fans slam Scott Borchetta’s tribute to singer: ‘Fraud’
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Ben Affleck shares cryptic response on Jennifer Lopez amid divorce drama
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson’s music composer, dies at 91
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Britney Spears shares delightful news after she got ‘married’ last week
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
‘Harry Potter’ actor Matthew Lewis explains how cast navigated fame pressure
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Amber Heard makes public appearance after Johnny Depp’s cryptic message
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Billie Eilish, mom Maggie Baird team up for major initiative
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Chris Martin recovers after dramatic stage fall during Coldplay's Australia show