Dwayne Johnson hails Chris Evans' comedy chops on 'Red One' set: 'A funny guy'

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans brought laughter to the Red One set!
During an interview with PEOPLE on Sunday, November 3, at the world premiere of their Christmas action-comedy in Berlin, the Black Adam actor revealed that Evans' kept him in stitches on the set of Red One.
When asked about how he kept a straight face during some of the hilarious scenes, Johnson jokingly said “Cause I'm a pro.”
However, he went on to share, "No, so many times I laughed. I am notorious for ruining takes. I laugh; it's just what happens."
"Chris is a very funny guy. He's also very talented. And I thought earlier that maybe me and Chris might have some good chemistry. So did he. [And] we did,” Johnson added.
Red One revolves around an E.L.F. Task Force Commander, played by Johnson, teaming up with a bounty hunter, which Evans brought to the screen, to save Christmas after J.K. Simmons in the role of Santa Claus gets kidnapped.
Besides Johnson, Evans, and Simmons, the film also stars Lucy Liu, Bonnie Hunt, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Nick Kroll, and Kiernan Shipka.
Red One is scheduled to hit cinemas on November 15, 2024.