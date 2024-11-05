Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater go Insta official after 'Wicked' premiere appearance

Ariana Grande has went Instagram official with her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, after making a red carpet debut with him at the Wicked premiere.
The we can’t be friends singer posted a carousel of photos from the Sydney, Australia premiere of her movie.
She captained the post, "Sydney, you have stolen our hearts … @wickedmovie @cynthiaerivo."
The premiere post featured co-star Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, and Ethan.
She was wearing cute pink gown with soft makeup and light jewellery.
Ariana’s fans started criticising her shortly after posted picture with her boyfriend.
A fan wrote, “I would not have the guts to post a man that I stole from another woman, hats off to her.”
Another commented, “showing off a man that you stole from someone else needs guts.”
Previously, the 7 Rings singer responded to backlash during a chat with Vanity Fair.
She told the media outlet, "The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of it. No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about."
Even her beau broke silence on the Infidelity criticism during a dialogue with GQ, "I think there was something that was really difficult about things in your private life being commented on and looked at by the public.”
Ariana's Wicked will release on November 22, 2024.