Gigi Hadid reveals her, daughter Khai's Halloween looks: Pics inside

Gigi Hadid offered her fans a peek into her and daughter Khai's over the top Halloween looks in October photo-dump.
Nearly a week after marking the spooky season, the American supermodel turned to her Instagram account to share a look into her adorable memories with 4-year-old daughter.
The carousel begins with an adorable photo of Gigi and Khai against the beautiful backdrop of Disney land, with the little one having her hand wrapped around her mommy.
Next in line was a click of the mother-daughter duo captured from behind as they sat on a roller coaster.
The series of photos also included some random clicks of Gigi from her latest photoshoots and ramp walks.
What caught the attention of fans was Khai's adorable Halloween looks, who marked the occasion with her little hommies.
Khai seemingly rocked two spooky looks this year, for her first one she turned into a cute little flying witch, with purple hair extensions, holding a magical wand.
As for the second look, the daughter of Zayn Malik transformed into an adorable ladybug.
She wore a shimmery red jumpsuit and tied her hair up in two cute little buns.
Meanwhile, her mother Gigi Hadid also crafted an outstanding Halloween look with black and white skeleton print jumpsuit.
She added drama to her look with giant skeleton studs in her ears.