Trending

Fahad Mustafa addresses hype surrounding last episode of 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'

Hania Amir and Fahad Mustafa starred in the drama serial 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'

  • by Web Desk
  • November 05, 2024
Fahad Mustafa addresses hype surrounding last episode of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum
Fahad Mustafa addresses hype surrounding last episode of 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' 

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, starring Fahad Mustafa and Hania Amir in the lead roles, is set to hit theatres on October 5, 2024! 

In his popular TV show Jeeto Pakistan, the Na Maloom Afraad 2 star broke silence on the finale episode, “You will watch the mega episode of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum at 8:00 pm on Tuesday across Pakistan in cinemas.”

He further added, “You can buy the tickets too; although, according to my information, it is almost sold out." 

"However, we can extend the last episode in the cinemas for about a week. If you give us a good response, we will think of extending it in cinemas," Fahad revealed. 

It is pertinent to mention that while making the announcement, the Actor in Law star did not openly reveal whether this episode would be the last or second last.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum starring Fahad Mustafa and Hania Amir in the lead roles is a romantic one that explores the idea that perfection is not about two similar people being together. 

In the romantic drama, Hania Amir and Fahad Mustafa charmed the audience with their role as life partners and fans are truly resonating with their roles as Sharjeena and Mustafa. 

Imane Khelif confirmed biological men in leaked medical reports?

Imane Khelif confirmed biological men in leaked medical reports?
Jason Kelce breaks silence on Travis Kelce slur scandal after Taylor Swift show

Jason Kelce breaks silence on Travis Kelce slur scandal after Taylor Swift show
Meta hit with hefty fine in South Korea for illicit user data collection

Meta hit with hefty fine in South Korea for illicit user data collection
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids

Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids

Trending News

Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Mehwish Hayat breaks silence on marriage plans after Honey Singh collaboration
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Hiba Bukhari's husband Arez Ahmed advocates against concept of dowries
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Nora Fatehi reveals her take on Bollywood aesthetics
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Kartik Aaryan makes SHOCKING confession about his dating life
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Mehwish Hayat stuns in Honey Singh's ‘Jatt Mehkma’ music video teaser
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber reaffirm commitment in dreamy wedding ceremony
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Ananya Panday drops her birthday, Diwali photo dump in an endearing post
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Sania Mirza's million-dollar smile sets internet ablaze
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Shah Rukh Khan surprises fans on 59th birthday with THIS confession
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Kartik Aaryan reveals his girlfriend's name after Vidya Balan drops hints
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Hiba Bukhari basks in the skyrocketing success of 'Jaan Nisar'