Fahad Mustafa addresses hype surrounding last episode of 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' 

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, starring Fahad Mustafa and Hania Amir in the lead roles, is set to hit theatres on October 5, 2024!
In his popular TV show Jeeto Pakistan, the Na Maloom Afraad 2 star broke silence on the finale episode, “You will watch the mega episode of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum at 8:00 pm on Tuesday across Pakistan in cinemas.”
He further added, “You can buy the tickets too; although, according to my information, it is almost sold out."
"However, we can extend the last episode in the cinemas for about a week. If you give us a good response, we will think of extending it in cinemas," Fahad revealed.
It is pertinent to mention that while making the announcement, the Actor in Law star did not openly reveal whether this episode would be the last or second last.
Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum starring Fahad Mustafa and Hania Amir in the lead roles is a romantic one that explores the idea that perfection is not about two similar people being together.
In the romantic drama, Hania Amir and Fahad Mustafa charmed the audience with their role as life partners and fans are truly resonating with their roles as Sharjeena and Mustafa.