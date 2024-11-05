Imane Khelif confirmed biological men in leaked medical reports?

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif once again faces gender controversy after her medical reports got leaked.
According to Indian Express, as per the Paris Olympic gold medalist seen by French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia, Khelif has a genetic condition that affects the sexual development of a person, causes ambiguous genitalia, and limits secondary male characteristics.
The reports suggested that she had internal testicles and an XY chromosome makeup, which indicates she has 5-alpha reductase deficiency.
The medical reports from June 2023, prepared by medical professionals from Kremlin-Bicêtre Hospital in Paris and Mohamed Lamine Debaghine Hospital in Algiers, have details about Khelif’s anatomy.
The reports found that the boxer does not have a uterus and indicated the presence of penile hypoplasia.
Furthermore, this is not the first time that Kelif’s gender has been questioned and become a talking point.
The recent controversy was sparked after the Bulgarian boxer, Sevda Asenova, withdrew from the match just seconds after the bell began during the Paris Olympics 2024, citing concern over Khelif's physical advantages.
The incident sparked a fierce debate on gender verification in sports, with outrage pouring in on social media. Prominent figures, including Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and author JK Rowling, publicly criticized Khelif.
Meanwhile, Khelif shut all the controversy, saying that she is a woman, she was born a woman, and she lives as a woman.