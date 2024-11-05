Trending

Anushka Sharma rings in her husband Virat Kohli's birthday with charming post

Superstar Anushka Sharma shares a sweet picture of husband Virat Kohli on his birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • November 05, 2024
Superstar Anushka Sharma rings in her husband Virat Kohlis birthday with heartfelt tribute
Superstar Anushka Sharma rings in her husband Virat Kohli's birthday with heartfelt tribute 

Anushka Sharma wished her husband Virat Kohli on his birthday!

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the Sanju actress shared a super-cute click of Virat, flaunting his daddy glow to perfection. 

The superstar let the picture and Virat's smile do the talking without any caption but added a heart and evil eye emoji, making it a day to remember. 


In the photo, the ace Indian cricketer looked content and happy with life as he sports a big smile on his face while holding his little kiddos close in his arms.

Being the protective father, the cricketer concealed their kids face with heart emojis.

Their die-hard fans could not stop but simp over the ace cricketer's contagious smile and the special post.

One fan in awe wrote, “Aww so cute.”

Another penned, “Post of the day.”

"2 bachon k daddy Jee," the third added.

“Happy birthday my hero,” a fourth fan effused.

To not, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot on December 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Both share an amazing love story and their day-to-day banters stand as strong proof of their romance. 

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has acted in numerous projects during the tenure of her career. 

Imane Khelif confirmed biological men in leaked medical reports?

Imane Khelif confirmed biological men in leaked medical reports?
Jason Kelce breaks silence on Travis Kelce slur scandal after Taylor Swift show

Jason Kelce breaks silence on Travis Kelce slur scandal after Taylor Swift show
Meta hit with hefty fine in South Korea for illicit user data collection

Meta hit with hefty fine in South Korea for illicit user data collection
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids

Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids

Trending News

Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Fahad Mustafa addresses hype surrounding last episode of 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Mehwish Hayat breaks silence on marriage plans after Honey Singh collaboration
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Hiba Bukhari's husband Arez Ahmed advocates against concept of dowries
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Nora Fatehi reveals her take on Bollywood aesthetics
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Kartik Aaryan makes SHOCKING confession about his dating life
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Mehwish Hayat stuns in Honey Singh's ‘Jatt Mehkma’ music video teaser
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber reaffirm commitment in dreamy wedding ceremony
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Ananya Panday drops her birthday, Diwali photo dump in an endearing post
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Sania Mirza's million-dollar smile sets internet ablaze
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Shah Rukh Khan surprises fans on 59th birthday with THIS confession
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Kartik Aaryan reveals his girlfriend's name after Vidya Balan drops hints