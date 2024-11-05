Anushka Sharma rings in her husband Virat Kohli's birthday with charming post

Anushka Sharma wished her husband Virat Kohli on his birthday!
Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the Sanju actress shared a super-cute click of Virat, flaunting his daddy glow to perfection.
The superstar let the picture and Virat's smile do the talking without any caption but added a heart and evil eye emoji, making it a day to remember.
In the photo, the ace Indian cricketer looked content and happy with life as he sports a big smile on his face while holding his little kiddos close in his arms.
Being the protective father, the cricketer concealed their kids face with heart emojis.
Their die-hard fans could not stop but simp over the ace cricketer's contagious smile and the special post.
One fan in awe wrote, “Aww so cute.”
Another penned, “Post of the day.”
"2 bachon k daddy Jee," the third added.
“Happy birthday my hero,” a fourth fan effused.
To not, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot on December 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony.
Both share an amazing love story and their day-to-day banters stand as strong proof of their romance.
On the work front, Anushka Sharma has acted in numerous projects during the tenure of her career.