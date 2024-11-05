Ariana Grande spills reason behind using real name in ‘Wicked’ credits

Ariana Grande has opened up about the reason she chose to go for her full name in the upcoming film Wicked credits.
The American singer-actress, who opted to go for her full name, Ariana Grande-Butera, for the credits of her forthcoming film, revealed how the movie means so special to her that for the first time ever she used her birth certificate-certified name for the credits.
During her recent appearance in an interview on The Streaming Service with Justin Hill podcast, the actress opened up about the deep connection she feels with this film, which is an adaptation of an acclaimed stage musical of the same name.
Referring the full name as her “little girl name,” the Eternal Sunshine artist revealed that Grande is her mother’s last name, whereas, Butera is her father’s last name, thus Ariana Grande-Butera.
She recalled how Wicked left her completely captivated when she saw it for the first time during childhood and wanted to pay tribute to that moment by using the name that she was recognized with back in the days.
“I just feel like this experience was such a homecoming for me. I feel like I came home to myself in a lot of ways through what I learned from Glinda, from Elphaba,” said Ariana Grande.
She continued, “That was my name when I went to see the show when I was 10 years old. It felt like a really lovely way of honoring that. It felt really full circle. It just felt like something I wanted to do.”
Ariana Grande’s Wicked, which was premiered in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, November 3, is set to release in the United States on November 22, 2024.