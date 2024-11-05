Mahira Khan shares admiration for 'Raees' co-star Shah Rukh Khan 

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan is in awe of the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan!
In a recent interview at an event in London, the Bin Roye star opened up about her experience working with SRK.
"I think what is beautiful about Shahrukh is you feel very important when you talk to him or message him," the Humsafar famed star revealed.
It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time the star lavished praise on the Dilwale actor.
To note, the duo shared the screen in the film Raees where they played pivotal roles and since then the superstar has spoken highly of her co-star’s kindness and generosity.
Raees director Rahul Dholakia shared the story behind Khan’s casting explaining, “Finding an actress who could match Shah Rukh Khan’s age and fit the character of Aasiya was no easy task.”
"Shah Rukh was 50, so we needed a heroine who was at least in her 30s," the director related to Mashable INDIA.
On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be sharing screen with his daughter Suhana Khan in movie King and the hype is high.