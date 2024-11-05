Trending

Hania Amir bids farewell to 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' with heartfelt message

'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' starring Hania Amir will hit theatres on October 5, 2024

  by Web Desk
  November 05, 2024
Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum starring Hania Amir will hit theatres on October 5, 2024
'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' starring Hania Amir will hit theatres on October 5, 2024 

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’s Sharjeena waved goodbye to her character as the drama nears its end.

Sharing a bunch of BTS glimpses from the sets on Tuesday, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress penned a long note paying tribute to the much-loved series. 

“20 photos are not enough to show what a beautiful time I’ve had on this set. Every single person gave it their all. Could not have asked for better professionals to work with.What a journey it has been,” she wrote.

Amir continued, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has been a part of this project. It was an absolute pleasure to have worked with some of the greats! Couldn’t find any pictures with some of my lovely cast members but that does not mean they are not close to my heart!”


Further adding, “Thank you for loving us so much! Everyone who watched, appreciated, binged our work, I love you! The time you took out to make content for us! Thank you!"

"Thank you for sticking by us through so many weeks! Your love is everything for me. This beautiful journey is coming to an end and I cannot thank my audience enough for the warmth. You all have been too kind,” she elaborated.

Amir concluded, “Hope you guys enjoy the last episode. We’ve had a blast entertaining you. See you soon. Love, sharjeena.” 

