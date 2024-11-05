Entertainment

Gisele Bündchen steps into 'new chapter' with joy as she awaits third baby

The model shares son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, with ex-husband Tom Brady

  • November 05, 2024
Gisele Bündchen steps into 'new chapter' with joy as she awaits third baby

Gisele Bündchen is welcoming a fresh start as she embarks on her third pregnancy, embracing this new chapter with an open heart and a radiant spirit.

The 44-year-old supermodel and her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, are soon to embrace parenthood as they are expecting their first baby together.

As per PEOPLE, a source close to the former wife of Tom Brady, exclusively shared that Bündchen is “excited to embrace this new chapter openly.”

The insider revealed that Bündchen has “received many positive messages and congratulations,” adding that while she “wanted to keep it private for as long as she could, doing so was starting to be a challenge.”

The soon-to-be mother of three “feels good” and busy herself in “pilates and other exercises that will help with birth too," the source added.

She has “always taken amazing care of herself,” the insider stated, noting Bündchen “eats healthy and meditates as well.”

Prior to this, the source told the outlet that the model and Jiu-Jitsu instructor, “are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

To note, the Brazilian model is pregnant with her third child as she shares son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, with ex-husband Tom Brady.

