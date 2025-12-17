Health
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Air pollution associated with autoimmune disorders, study

Individuals with highest pollution exposure were 46% to 54% more likely to have high levels of anti-nuclear antibodies

A recent study revealed that air pollution may increase the risk of developing autoimmune disorders, including lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

According to research published in Rheumatology, scientists discovered that individuals exposed to increased levels of particle air pollution had elevated levels of anti-nuclear antibodies.

For the study, researchers analyzed blood samples from over 3,500 individuals in Ontario, Canada, measuring their levels of anti-nuclear antibodies.

These antibodies are produced when the immune system attacks the body’s own cells, a key feature of autoimmune disorders.

Researchers compared blood test results with participants’ average exposure to fine particle pollution depending on air-quality data associated with their home addresses.

The findings showed that individuals with the highest pollution exposure were 46% to 54% more likely to have high levels of these antibodies.

Fine particle pollution consists of particles 2.5 microns wide or smaller that are tiny enough to enter the bloodstream and affect the entire body.

Senior researcher Dr. Sasha Bernatsky of McGill University stated the results suggest air pollution may trigger immune system changes associated with autoimmune disease.

Dr Sasha stated, "These results point us in a new direction for understanding how air pollution might trigger immune system changes that are associated with autoimmune disease.”

“Air pollution is often seen as an urban problem caused by traffic, but rural and suburban areas experience poor air quality too,” she added.

Experts further emphasized that air pollution isn’t a problem restricted to the major cities, mentioning that underserved areas are also affected, with wildfire smoke being a major contributor.

