Experts warn of widespread flu surge linked to new H3N2 variant

A rapidly spreading influenza variant, known as H3N2 subclade K, is associated with a spike in flu cases and hospitalizations across several countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Japan, and Australia.
According to the US health officials, the variant is now widespread and contributing to increasing flu activity across the nation.
According to Andrew Pekosz of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, subclade K is currently identified wherever influenza has been spread in the US.
The variant consists of mutations that may minimise the effectiveness of this year’s flu vaccine that was developed ahead of the strain emerged.
Experts underscored the significance of the vaccine, as it provides protection against severe illness and death.
Researchers are currently probing whether the severity of subclade K causes more severe disease or if the increase in hospitalizations is because of increasing hospitalisations.
According to the recent CDC data, super flu is increasing, with nearly 89% of sampled flu viruses since late September identified as subclade K.
While overall hospitalisation rates remain similar to previous seasons, some states, particularly Texas, have reported increasing hospital admission, particularly among adult individuals.
The 2024-2025 flu season was among the most severe in recent years.