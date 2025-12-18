Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Reducing saturated fat linked to fewer heart attacks, study finds

People saw positive impact on their heart health after following healthy diet

A recent study revealed that individuals who are already at an increased risk of cardiac disease may gain the greatest health benefit by avoiding saturated fats intake in their diet.

According to a new review published in Annals of Internal Medicine, the analysis discovered that people with an increased risk of cardiac disease experienced lesser heart attacks and strokes when they minimised saturated fat in their diets.

However, individuals without existing risk factors did not show the similar benefits over a five-year period.

Results come as the US government plans to update its dietary guidelines. Scientists reviewed data from over a dozen clinical trials involving more than 66,000 participants, assessing the effects of saturated fat reduction, triglyceride levels, and overall mortality.

Saturated-fat rich products include butter, red meat, pizza, ice cream, and processed meats. Study co-author Bradley Johnston of Texas A&M University stated that "our results are thus a small piece of the evidence used in informing the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.”

Participants who started consuming saturated fats with polyunsaturated fats, including fatty fish and vegetable oils, saw reduced levels of “bad” LDL cholesterol, which ultimately reduces the risk of any heart disease.

Current federal guidelines advise limiting saturated fat to less than 10% of daily calories, while the American Heart Association advises keeping it below 6%.

