Cillian Murphy teases fresh take on Tommy Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders' movie

Cillian Murphy hints at an exciting evolution for his iconic Peaky Blinders character, Thomas Shelby, as he teases a 'new version' of the role in the upcoming movie adaptation.
While conversing with Extra’s Terri Seymour the Oppenheimer star was asked about the drama and the highly anticipated Peaky Blinders movie.
However, Murphy couldn’t disclose much about Peaky Blinders, but said it is happening.
He added, "I can tell you we’ve got a great script and a great cast and an excellent director, so we’re all like ready to go.”
Expressing his excitement, Murphy shared about his character Thomas Shelby, noting, “It’s kind of emotional, you know what I mean? It’s been like 12 years since I started playing Tommy Shelby... It’s a big chunk of my life, and it’ll be interesting to play this new version of him, which I’m not going to tell you what it is.”
Moreover, Murphy also said about his character in Small Things Like This, describing it as “so compact and so seemingly simple, yet it’s so complex underneath the surface.”
He shared, “I felt a great responsibility, trying to bring it to the screen, you know, trying to get it right so we really tried our best to kind of honor the book.”
In Small Things Like This, Murphy portray Bill Furlong, who he believes isn’t a “classical hero by any means.”
Notably, Small Things Like This will be released on November 8.