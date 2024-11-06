Royal

Prince William breaks silence on tragic death news amid South Africa trip

The Prince of Wales met South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on the second of his royal trip

  • by Web Desk
  • November 06, 2024


Prince William addressed the tragic death of a ranger killed by poachers during his landmark speech.

On the second day of his visit to Cape Town, South Africa, the Prince of Wales paid tribute to Anton Mzimba at the United for Wildlife's third Global Summit.

He said, "We've just heard about the remarkable work of two exceptional rangers who embody the dedication of many conservation heroes worldwide,They have successfully fostered community engagement, and integrated traditional with contemporary conservation practices.”

The future King emphasised on the lack of inadequate pay, protection and support that became a major hurdle for people who serve wild life.

"This has come into even sharper focus over the past two years, following the murder of Anton Mzimba here in South Africa. Anton was assassinated in his home for doing his job…. protecting the incredible biodiversity of this country,” he honoured the late ranger.

Anton was head of ranger services at Timbavati private game reserve in north-east South Africa. He was killed by wildlife traffickers in 2022.

Moreover, William also met Steve Irwin's son Robert Irwin during their nature walk up Signal Hill.

Irwin, Australian conservationist, was announced as an Earthshot Ambassador earlier this year.

At the end of the second day itinerary, Prince William greeted South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa.

