Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match

Taylor Swift has seemingly brought a vintage Kansas City Chiefs jacket from a fan on eBay.
Court, a TikTok user, revealed ina clip that the Love Story crooner’s stylist purchased her Chiefs jacket online, that Taylor wore at her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.
She said, “So, Taylor Swift was wearing my old jacket at the Chiefs game tonight. I’m a longtime Swiftie — I’m talking like almost 20 years — and even I don’t know the name of her stylist and that is who bought the jacket.”
Taylor styled the black leather vintage-style varsity jacket with a black top, black Agolde shorts, Dior purse, and $2,195 thigh-high Christian Louboutin Santia Botta boots.
“So, we checked and double checked and not only is it the exact same jacket, but also in the pictures that we had listed on eBay, you can kind of see, like, a bend in it and you can see that exact same bend in the picture of her wearing it,” Court explained, “I can’t make this up.”
Moreover, the Grammy winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium along with mother Andrea and brother Austin.
On the work front, Taylor will perform her Eras Tour show on December 8, 2024.