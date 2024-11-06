Mahira Khan aces her saree game at a fan meet and greet event

Superstar Mahira Khan is a pure saree queen and she proved it at a fan meet and greet event in London, UK!
Turning to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the Legends of Maula Jatt star dropped a bunch of shots in a grey silk saree which she paired with a black sleeveless blouse.
In the first image, the Verna actress gazed straight into the camera with her curly hair doing the talking while the second picture showed Khan exuding effortless glow.
She accessorised her entire look with an emerald choker and grey manicured nails that added more appeal.
Her makeup game looked on point with mascara-laden eyes that killed a million hearts in an instant.
Khan left tongues wagging in a beautiful saree which ignited a series of reactions from her fans and followers alike.
One fan in awe of the actress wrote, “oh Zalima.”
The second penned, “Absolutely gorgeous.”
“everyday, this Queen gets better,” effused the third.
“She slays different in a saree though," a fourth user noted.
The Humsafar star is currently busy charming her UK-based fans with her sheer confidence and grace.
On the personal front, Mahira Khan exchanged vows with her businessman husband Salim Karim in October 2023 in Bhurban.