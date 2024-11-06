Trending

Mahira Khan aces her saree game at a fan meet and greet event

Mahira Khan slipped in a grey silk saree for a UK fan meet and greet session

  • by Web Desk
  • November 06, 2024
Mahira Khan slipped in a grey silk saree for a UK fan meet and greet session
Mahira Khan slipped in a grey silk saree for a UK fan meet and greet session 

Superstar Mahira Khan is a pure saree queen and she proved it at a fan meet and greet event in London, UK!

Turning to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the Legends of Maula Jatt star dropped a bunch of shots in a grey silk saree which she paired with a black sleeveless blouse.

In the first image, the Verna actress gazed straight into the camera with her curly hair doing the talking while the second picture showed Khan exuding effortless glow.

She accessorised her entire look with an emerald choker and grey manicured nails that added more appeal.

Her makeup game looked on point with mascara-laden eyes that killed a million hearts in an instant.


Khan left tongues wagging in a beautiful saree which ignited a series of reactions from her fans and followers alike.

One fan in awe of the actress wrote, “oh Zalima.”

The second penned, “Absolutely gorgeous.”

“everyday, this Queen gets better,” effused the third.

“She slays different in a saree though," a fourth user noted.

The Humsafar star is currently busy charming her UK-based fans with her sheer confidence and grace.

On the personal front, Mahira Khan exchanged vows with her businessman husband Salim Karim in October 2023 in Bhurban.  

Kate Middleton gives huge relief to King Charles as Camilla falls sick

Kate Middleton gives huge relief to King Charles as Camilla falls sick
Heidi Klum gives bold reason for her explicit clothing choices

Heidi Klum gives bold reason for her explicit clothing choices
Apple faces EU fine under new digital markets act

Apple faces EU fine under new digital markets act

Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match

Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match

Trending News

Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
‘Dangal’ star Fatima Sana Shaikh heaps praises on Aamir Khan
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Maya Ali handles criticism like pro over ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ casting with Wahaj Ali
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum's' Mustafa waves goodbye to his character with special note
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Hania Amir bids farewell to ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ with heartfelt message
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Mahira Khan shares admiration for 'Raees' co-star Shah Rukh Khan
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Anushka Sharma rings in husband Virat Kohli's birthday with charming post
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Fahad Mustafa addresses hype surrounding last episode of 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Mehwish Hayat breaks silence on marriage plans after Honey Singh collaboration
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Hiba Bukhari's husband Arez Ahmed advocates against concept of dowries
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Nora Fatehi reveals her take on Bollywood aesthetics
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Kartik Aaryan makes SHOCKING confession about his dating life
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Mehwish Hayat stuns in Honey Singh's ‘Jatt Mehkma’ music video teaser