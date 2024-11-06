Kris Jenner's 69th birthday: Khloé, Rob, Kim Kardashian pen sweet wishes

Kris Jenner rings in her 69th birthday with love from her kids!
The renowned business woman and socialite marked her special day with sweet tributes from daughters, Khloé, Kim and Kourtney and son Rob Kardashian.
To make her mom’s day a little to beautiful, Khloé turned to her Instagram account and shared a heartfelt letter, alongside a slew of photos and videos to express her love and admiration for her mom.
“To the most selfless, beautiful, kind, and loving mommy on the planet - Happy happy birthday!!” she wrote.
Khloé went on to express, “Mommy, without you there is nothing. You are everything to me and so much more! You have taught me so much—how to love unconditionally, how to be strong even when things seem impossible, how to show compassion even when you don’t want to lol Your wisdom, your zest for life and your love are qualities I admire more than I can ever express.”
Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian also shared a sweet birthday wish for her “Queen of our world” to mark her big day.
Alongside an adorable childhood photo of her with mom Kris, Kim penned a love-filled wish that read, “Happy Birthday to the queen of our world @krisjenner! I am so beyond grateful for the love and support you show each of your kids.”
“It really is unmatched and am just so lucky I get to experience true unconditional love like this. I love you so much and celebrating you today and every day! She added.
In addition to this, Kris Jenner’s only son Rob Kardashian, who mostly stays out of the public eye also turned to Instagram to mark his mother’s birthday.
With a sweet photo of Kris, in which she could be seen sitting with a cake in front of her, Rob noted, “Happy Birthday mama !! @krisjenner I love you so much! Wishing you good health and Happiness forever mom ! Thank you for being the best mom to all of us!” he captioned the photo.”
Kris Jenner is a doting mom to her five daughters and one son.