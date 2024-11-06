Entertainment

Kris Jenner's 69th birthday: Khloé, Rob, Kim Kardashian pen sweet wishes

‘The Kardashians’ star Kris Jenner marked her 69th birthday with heartfelt tributes from her children

  • by Web Desk
  • November 06, 2024
Kris Jenner 69th birthday: Khloé, Rob, Kim Kardashian pen sweet wishes
Kris Jenner 69th birthday: Khloé, Rob, Kim Kardashian pen sweet wishes

Kris Jenner rings in her 69th birthday with love from her kids!

The renowned business woman and socialite marked her special day with sweet tributes from daughters, Khloé, Kim and Kourtney and son Rob Kardashian.

To make her mom’s day a little to beautiful, Khloé turned to her Instagram account and shared a heartfelt letter, alongside a slew of photos and videos to express her love and admiration for her mom.

“To the most selfless, beautiful, kind, and loving mommy on the planet - Happy happy birthday!!” she wrote.

Khloé went on to express, “Mommy, without you there is nothing. You are everything to me and so much more! You have taught me so much—how to love unconditionally, how to be strong even when things seem impossible, how to show compassion even when you don’t want to lol Your wisdom, your zest for life and your love are qualities I admire more than I can ever express.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian also shared a sweet birthday wish for her “Queen of our world” to mark her big day.

Alongside an adorable childhood photo of her with mom Kris, Kim penned a love-filled wish that read, “Happy Birthday to the queen of our world @krisjenner! I am so beyond grateful for the love and support you show each of your kids.”

“It really is unmatched and am just so lucky I get to experience true unconditional love like this. I love you so much and celebrating you today and every day! She added.

In addition to this, Kris Jenner’s only son Rob Kardashian, who mostly stays out of the public eye also turned to Instagram to mark his mother’s birthday.

With a sweet photo of Kris, in which she could be seen sitting with a cake in front of her, Rob noted, “Happy Birthday mama !! @krisjenner I love you so much! Wishing you good health and Happiness forever mom ! Thank you for being the best mom to all of us!” he captioned the photo.”

Kris Jenner is a doting mom to her five daughters and one son.

Kate Middleton gives huge relief to King Charles as Camilla falls sick

Kate Middleton gives huge relief to King Charles as Camilla falls sick
Heidi Klum gives bold reason for her explicit clothing choices

Heidi Klum gives bold reason for her explicit clothing choices
Apple faces EU fine under new digital markets act

Apple faces EU fine under new digital markets act

Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match

Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match

Entertainment News

Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Brooklyn Beckham proves his deepen ties with Prince William
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Heidi Klum gives bold reason for her explicit clothing choices
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Adele gets overwhelmed ahead of her last Las Vegas residency show
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Victoria Beckham reveals her optimist approach to face public opinions at 50
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Cillian Murphy teases fresh take on Tommy Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders' movie
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Taylor Swift brother Austin defends fan in Travis Kelce costume at Eras Tour
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Julia Roberts encourages Americans to vote: ‘Today is the day’
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Lady Gaga hypes crowd to vote for Kamala Harris in final campaign rally
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Barry Keoghan claps back 'deadbeat dad' rumors amid romance with Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Gisele Bündchen steps into 'new chapter' with joy as she awaits third baby
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Jennifer Lopez hit with criticism as Ben Affleck breaks silence on divorce