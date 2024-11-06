Sci-Tech

Netflix faces tax fraud probe amid raid at European offices

Investigators searched US streaming giant offices in France and the Netherlands

US streaming giant Netflix is under tax fraud investigation after raids at its offices in France and the Netherlands.

According to Reuters French judicial source investigators on Tuesday morning, November 5, 2024, searched Netflix offices in central Paris as part of an initial inquiry into alleged tax evasion and laundering.

The French authorities launched an investigation against the US giant in November 2022, led by a special financial crime unit, the Parquet National Financier (PNF), which is known for investigating high-stakes white-collar probes that involve large international companies.

At the same time, the Dutch authorities raided Netflix's European headquarters in the Amsterdam office.

Netflix spokesperson told Reuters, “We are cooperating with the authorities in France, where Netflix is a significant contributor to the local economy, and we comply with the tax laws and regulations in all the countries in which we operate.”

Moreover, as per the news agency’s French source, “Cooperation between the French and Dutch authorities has been underway for many months as part of these proceedings.”

The Dutch prosecutor office for financial crime declined to comment about the investigation or answer questions referred to PNF.

To note, a news website La Lettre reported Netflix Services France paid less than 1.0 million euros ($1.09 million) in corporate taxes between 2019 and 2020.

