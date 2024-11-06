Cardi B deleted video draws criticism after linking Hurricanes to state politics

In a now-deleted video posted as election results rolled in, Cardi B stirred controversy by commenting, 'This is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes.'
The American Rapper posted on X with a face-distorting filter, but the video was deleted within minutes of its posting at 8:42 pm PT.
“That's all I'm gonna say,” she added in the clip.
The WAP singer said in the clip, “This is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes.”
Notably, her video came after the Associated Press called races in Florida, Louisiana, Texas and North Carolina — states that have been affected by hurricanes — in favour of Trump.
Cardi B also tweeted amid the early results showed Kamala Harris trailing behind Trump in other key swing states, ”We need a hail mary.”
For the unversed, in American football the term 'Hail Mary' is used, as it is described as a last attempt to win when there less chaces of success.
Soon after Trump garnered sucess in the critical swing state of North Carolina, Cardi B posted the Tweet.
This major win raised the hopes of Republicans as it is the first swing state that will ultimately determine the winner.
As a result, Trump's odds of receiving the necessary 270 Electoral College votes have surpassed 90%, sending him to an all-time high in the betting markets.