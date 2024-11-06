Yumna Zaidi gears up for exciting new role in drama 'Qarz e Jaan'

Ace Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi returns to HUM TV with her new drama Qarz e Jaan!
Taking to her official Instagram account, the powerhouse of talent promises another compelling performance as Nishu in the new series.
Produced by Momina Duraid, Qarz e Jaan will explore themes of justice, resilience, and the power it takes to overcome adversity.
This drama has an intense story line and a powerful cast, bound to be a highlight of the season.
With time, the Gentleman star has proved her mettle in bringing raw emotions to the screen and in Qarz e Jaan her portrayal of Nishu will be nuanced capturing the character’s inner strength.
Having bagged acclaimed roles in dramas that tackle sensitive topics including Pyar Ke Sadqay and Bakhtawar, the superstar is the perfect choice to bring Nishu’s story to life.
For the unversed, alongside Yumna, the drama boasts an incredibly talented star cast including Usama Khan, Nameer Khan and Aniqa Zulfiqar, each contributing to their own charm in the story.
Qarz e Jaan will revolve around the topics of societal issues, a battle for justice and personal growth.
On the work front, after gaining recognition for her role in the drama Tere Bin, Yumna Zaidi has Qarz e Jaan in the pipeline.