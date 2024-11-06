Prince William makes big announcement after Queen Camilla’s health scar

Prince William made a delightful announcement amid stepmom Queen Camilla’s health scar, during his latest speech in South Africa.
The Prince of Wales, who us set to host the upcoming Earthshot Prize Awards on Wednesday, announced a new lifeline for rangers at the 2024 United for Wildlife Global Showcase held in Cape Town on Tuesday.
“South Africa is a country of immense natural beauty and remarkable biodiversity,” Prince William began his emotional yet powerful speech.
“It is also a country that plays a crucial role in the global conservation effort. Unfortunately, the troubling reality that we face is that our planet’s natural systems are rapidly approaching an irreversible tipping point, driven by unprecedented nature loss and climate change,” he added.
The 42-year-old went on to explain, “Since 1970, we have witnessed a staggering 73% decline in the average size of global wildlife populations. That figure alone highlights the fragility of our ecosystems and the urgency of our mission.”
“The illegal wildlife trade is a key driver of this decline, putting countless species at risk, it is a far-reaching problem that also undermines security and governance worldwide,”
He further continued, “Beyond its impact on nature, it fuels organized crime and is often entangled with other illicit activities like drug smuggling, arms trafficking and human exploitation.”
William concluded his speech noting, “The growth of these criminal networks fosters environments where violence against law enforcement and conservationists becomes commonplace … and crucially, this crisis is not confined to any one region. The ripple effects are profound for us all.”
This thoughtful initiative from William comes shortly after it was reported that Queen Camilla has halted all her engagements after suffering from chest infection.