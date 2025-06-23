Princess Eugenie unveils exclusive portraits at 2025 Art Basel in Switzerland

The Princess of York attended four day art exhibition festival earlier this week

  Web Desk
  • |
Princess Eugenie has concluded her recent royal work trip to Switzerland with a meaningful note.

The Princess of York marked 55 years of Art Basel by visiting the four-day event from June 19 to June 22 during her royal tour.

According to media reports, the exhibition saw more than 280 top galleries present their effortlessly created art pieces by over 4000 artists across the world.

On June 22, Sunday, Eugenie turned to her official Instagram handle to release some of her favorite art collections from the recent event.

In a series of photos, the 35-year-old British Royal Family member highlighted the annual fair’s highly-anticipated 2025 edition, featuring 289 leading international galleries from 42 countries and territories.

The mom-of-two wrote, "Art Basel 2025!!" in her caption.







Princess Eugenie's passion for charitable cause:

Her Royal Highness has been touring multiple regions of the world than usual lately, in an attempt to follow artistic passion close to her heart.

Late Queen Elizabeth’s favorite granddaughter became the Royal Patron of the Scoliosis Association UK (SAUK) in October 2020.

She has a personal connection to the condition, having been diagnosed with scoliosis at age 12 and undergoing surgery to correct her spine.

According to media reports, Princess Eugenie has been involved in royal charity since she was young as she stepped into meaningful work when she represented her father, Prince Andrew, at a service of thanksgiving for her aunt, Diana, Princess of Wales, in 2007.   

