Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner address daughter Violet's selfie with JLo's sister 

Ben Affleck and his first ex-wife Jennifer Garner are said to be confused over daughter Violet's surprising encounter with Jennifer Lopez's sister Lynda.
The Atlas actor's sister took the internet by storm after sharing an adorable photo with JLo's ex-husband's daughter Violet, whom he shares with Garner.
Lynda not only shared a photo from the Yale University, but also penned a heartfelt caption which read, "New Haven with me favourite Yalie"
Now a source has exclusively revealed that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are "confused" over Violet's surprising closeness with Lopez and her family.
"Violet has a strong attachment to J.Lo and her family," a source told The Daily Mail.
The insider continued, "It’s quite confusing to Ben and Jen [Garner] because they do not understand why Violet is so adamant on keeping her close."
It was also revealed that the Good Will Hunting actor was unaware that Violet had meetup plans with Lynda.
"The first time Ben saw this photo was online," the source continued, "He wasn't aware that Lynda was visiting. But Violet is an adult, and she is allowed to do as she pleases and spend time with who she wants to."
"Ben and Jen feel Lynda and Violet could have spent time together and even taken a cute photo together without it going online for the world to see," they noted.
It is pertinent to mention, Ben Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three kids, Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel.
He also filed for divorce with his wife Jennifer Lopez in August this year, whom he was married since 2022.