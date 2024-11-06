Prince Edward steps out after Duchess Sophie’s Legoland Golf mishap

Following a minor mishap, Prince Edward was out on royal duties in Cambridge, marking a promising recovery for Duchess Sophie after a golf accident.
The Duke of Edinburgh, 60, visited Wandlebury Woods, where he enjoyed coffee from a converted horse-box café and learned about local conservation efforts.
Julie Spence, Lord Lieutenant Cambridgeshire, took to social media to report on Edward's outing.
He wrote: "HRH The Duke of Edinburgh @WandleburyWoods enjoyed meeting and tasting the coffee from the pop up coffee shop (a converted horse box) before going to see and hear more about their conservation and land management."
His engagement came a day after Duchess Sophie, while playing a game of mini-golf at Legoland to launch the NSPCC’s Number Day, accidentally struck herself in the face with a ball.
On Tuesday, Sophie, 59, could be seen wincing as a ball flew towards her face, with royal photographer Tim Rooke capturing the moment.
He wrote on social media: "Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh manages to hit herself with the ball while playing crazy golf at Legoland Windsor.
"The Duchess was launching NSPCC Numbers Day 2025."
The Duchess, present as the NSPCC’s patron, joined celebrity guests and students for the event celebrating the math-based fundraising day.
Despite the mishap, Sophie appeared in good spirits, and her husband's outing reassured the public of her well-being.