Ariana Grande packs on PDA with Boyfriend Ethan Slater in Sydney

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater starrer 'Wicked' is slated to release on November 22, 2024

  by Web Desk
  November 06, 2024
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's romance is heating up while promoting Wicked in Australia!

The lovebirds packed on PDA at a photo call for their upcoming movie Wicked in Sydney on Tuesday, November 5.

Grande and Slater were photographed with their arms around each other, smiling and enjoying each other's company.

The duo also walked the red carpet of Wicked’s Sydney premiere together, on November 3.

Grande recently went Instagram official with Slater in recent social media posts featuring a carousel of photos from the movie's premiere in Australia.

The couple started dating in July 2023, after they met on the set of Wicked, following divorce from her now-ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, and Slater’s separation from his now-ex-wife, Lilly Jay.

However, the couple received severe backlash from fans as many speculate that the actor abandoned his wife and kid for Grande.

In a Vanity Fair interview, Grande defended her relationship.

"The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of it. No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about,” she noted.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater starrer Wicked is slated to release on November 22, 2024.

