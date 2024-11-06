Fergie reflects on Queen Elizabeth as 'motherly figure' after her own mother's death

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, recently reflected on the special bond she shared with Queen Elizabeth II, calling her "more my mother than my own" during an appearance on The Jess Row Big Talk Show.
In a candid admission, ex-wife of Prince Andrew Sarah, whose own mother passed away in 1998, expressed how the late Queen served as a maternal figure not only for her but also for the Commonwealth.
Sarah fondly described Queen Elizabeth as "an iconic, legendary, stalwart, steadfast, invisible hand of love behind your back," highlighting the Queen's enduring strength and her role as a pillar for the nation and the world.
She also shared how she has taken in the Queen’s corgis, Muick and Sandy, calling them "national treasures" who are "very spoiled."
The Duchess paid tribute to the late monarch on the anniversary of her death, referring to her as her “second mother” and expressing how deeply she misses her.
Earlier this year, the Duchess of York marked the anniversary of her own mother's death on Instagram.
She said: “My much-loved mother Susie died 26 years ago today.
“She was far too young to be taken from us and I often reflect on the fact that at just 61, she was younger than I am now when she died in a cruel accident.
“I think constantly of her zest for life and her shining spirit. Like all of us, she made mistakes but she taught me to value each and every day and to always seek to treat people with kindness. I miss her greatly.”