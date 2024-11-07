Victoria Beckham bags Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Victoria Beckham has expressed gratitude after winning the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at Harper Bazaar ceremony.
Her daughter Harper Beckham was also present at the event and presented the esteemed award to her mother.
As per Daily Mail, she admitted being “nervous” before giving a speech on stage.
Harper said, "Good evening everyone. I’m so excited to be here presenting the entrepreneur award, especially as tonight is a school night. And hopefully this isn't going to get me into trouble. The winner is someone I have always looked up to.”
“She’s built an incredible business from the ground up and has showed me the value of working hard, dreaming big and setting my standards. She’s taught me so much about what it takes to succeed," she continued.
The 13-year old shared a lesson with audience taught by her mom. She highlighted the importance of being kind to people.
"Tonight I am so proud to present the Entrepreneur of the Year award to a truly inspiring woman who means the world to me, my amazing mummy, Victoria Beckham," Harper concluded.
Shortly after winning the award, Victoria took to Instagram and expressed her excitement.
The fashion designer revealed that it’s an honour for her to receive Harper’s Bazaar’s Entrepreneur of the Year.