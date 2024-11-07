Prince William stuns crowd with 9 African languages at Earthshot Prize Awards

Prince William shocked the audience with his language skills during a landmark speech at the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.
On Wednesday night, the Prince of Wales, 42, spoke nine African languages during his environmental initiative’s annual awards event.
The future King delivered greetings in nine languages representing North, East, West and South Africa.
He said “Sanibonani” in Zulu, which is spoken in South Africa; “Dumelang” in Sesotho, also spoken in South Africa; “Ekaabo” in Yoruba, spoken in West Africa; “Saanu” in Hausa, spoken in North Africa; “Akawaaba” in Twi Ghana, also spoken in North Africa.
William went one step further and spoke “Dankie” in Afrikaans, spoken in South Africa; “Enkosi” in Xhosa, also spoken in South Africa; “Daalu” in Igbo, spoken in East Africa; and “Asante” in Swahili, also spoken in East Africa.
At the star-studded event, five winners were chosen from a group of 15 finalists to receive $1.3 million dollars.
Later on in the monologue, Prince added, “However, I believe our world can be rich in possibility, in hope and in optimism. That is why The Earthshot Prize exists. To champion the game-changers, the inventors, the makers, the creatives, the leaders.”
Notably, Earthshot Prize has received over 5,000 nominations since its inception four years ago.