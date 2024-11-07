Royal

King Charles gives sad update as he hosts key engagement without Queen Camilla

King Charles hosts first key reception at Buckingham palace without Queen Camilla after their joint international tour

  • by Web Desk
  • November 07, 2024

King Charles gives sad update as he hosts key engagement without Queen Camilla


King Charles hosted key royal engagement at Buckingham palace without Queen Camilla, who fell sick with chest infection earlier this week.

The cancer-stricken monarch hosted an international sustainability reception on Wednesday, November 7, where he made a very sad confession about why he couldn't visit Fiji.

Charles appeared in good spirits in his latest royal engagement after marking his first international tour to Australia and Samoa after becoming the king.

The 75-year-old invited business leaders and climate organisations to the palace including Environment Secretary Steve Reed, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband.

Speaking to the High Commissioner of Fiji, Jovilisi Vulailai Suveinakama, Charles confessed, "I felt so bad we couldn't get to Fiji (on the royal tour), the doctors wouldn't let me."

The purpose of the reception was to discuss how to increase action across climate issues before taking the topic to Global Plastics Treaty and UN climate change conference Cop29, at the end of the year, which will be held in Azerbaijan.

As per the photos shared by The Mail, Charles looked dapper in a smart navy blue suit with a remembrance poppy pin on the lapel of his jacket.

King Charles sad update as he hosts key engagement without Queen Camilla

King Charles sad update as he hosts key engagement without Queen Camilla
Mahira Khan wins Lifetime Achievement Award by UK Parliament

Mahira Khan wins Lifetime Achievement Award by UK Parliament
Australia to introduce revolutionary social media ban for teenagers

Australia to introduce revolutionary social media ban for teenagers
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result

Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result

Royal News

Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
Prince William stuns crowd with 9 African languages at Earthshot Prize Awards
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
Queen Camilla returns with new engagement plans after health scare
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
Fergie reflects on Queen Elizabeth as 'motherly figure' after her own mother's death
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
William kicks off Earthshot Prize in Africa, celebrating global sustainability innovators
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
Prince Edward steps out after Duchess Sophie’s Legoland Golf mishap
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
Prince Andrew risks further fallout with King Charles over Royal Lodge standoff
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
Prince William sends heartwarming message to Kate Middleton from Cape Town
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
King Charles makes ‘hard’ compromise for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
Prince William makes big announcement after Queen Camilla’s health scar
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
Kate Middleton gives huge relief to King Charles as Camilla falls sick
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
Prince William breaks silence on tragic death news amid South Africa trip