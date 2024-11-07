King Charles gives sad update as he hosts key engagement without Queen Camilla

King Charles hosted key royal engagement at Buckingham palace without Queen Camilla, who fell sick with chest infection earlier this week.
The cancer-stricken monarch hosted an international sustainability reception on Wednesday, November 7, where he made a very sad confession about why he couldn't visit Fiji.
Charles appeared in good spirits in his latest royal engagement after marking his first international tour to Australia and Samoa after becoming the king.
The 75-year-old invited business leaders and climate organisations to the palace including Environment Secretary Steve Reed, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband.
Speaking to the High Commissioner of Fiji, Jovilisi Vulailai Suveinakama, Charles confessed, "I felt so bad we couldn't get to Fiji (on the royal tour), the doctors wouldn't let me."
The purpose of the reception was to discuss how to increase action across climate issues before taking the topic to Global Plastics Treaty and UN climate change conference Cop29, at the end of the year, which will be held in Azerbaijan.
As per the photos shared by The Mail, Charles looked dapper in a smart navy blue suit with a remembrance poppy pin on the lapel of his jacket.