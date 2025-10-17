Princess Eugenie's heartbreaking move for Sarah Ferguson sparks rift rumours

Princess Eugenie has made a surprising move, giving heartbreak to her mom, Sarah Ferguson.
This week, the Duchess of York – who has been embroiled in disgracing controversies due to her links to Jeffrey Epstein – marked her 66th birthday.
While it can be understood that the mother of two did not receive birthday wishes from the Royal Family, as it was not a milestone year for her, but the silence from her daughter, Eugenie, was what echoed the most.
The York Princess did not post any birthday tribute to her mother this year, breaking with a longstanding tradition.
Her silence on Ferguson’s special day sparked rumours of rift between them, after the Duchess of York’s recent humiliating controversies that made headlines and made her stripped of patronages.
For those unfamiliar, Eugenie and Sarah always mark each other’s milestone moments and birthdays with special tribute posts on their social media handles – a tradition they have followed since 2019.
Moreover, it is also unclear whether Prince Andrew’s daughters, Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, shared any private birthday wishes to their mom.
Sarah Ferguson recently ignited media and public scrutiny after her 2011 email to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced last month.
In the email, the Duchess of York called Epstein her “supreme friend” and apologised for publicly disowning him.