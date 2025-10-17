Royal

Meghan Markle breaks cover after ex-charity's new scandal exposed

The Duchess of Sussex seen all smiles after the charity linked to her hit with new scandal

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Meghan Markle has been spotted in Los Angeles just as her former charity faces fresh allegations of racism and sexism.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared calm and composed as she spotted at glitzy vegan banquet in Los Angeles celebrating women “owning their power” and helping “each other get s**t done.”

Meghan attended the event as a guest of honour, hosted by her friend and fellow podcaster Emma Grede — the British-born CEO of Good American and founding partner of Kim Kardashian’s Skims.

They had dinner at Kelly Wearstler, where celebrity chef Camilla Marcus produced an entirely plant-based menu, washed down with Meghan's As Ever wine.

For the outing, Meghan turned heads in a chic camel Giuliva Heritage suit with a white crop top, showing off her toned midriff.

She completed the look with a Cartier Love bracelet and a statement Aurate New York necklace.

To note, Meghan stepped out with her Tinseltown pals as her former charity, World Vision, faced fresh “sexism” and “racism” allegations.

The claims came after the Charity Commission reviewed complaints that the organization’s UK arm fostered a “toxic” and “hostile” workplace environment.

However, the Duchess of Sussex has not been involved since 2017 as she became a global ambassador for the Canadian arm of World Vision in 2016.

