Selena Gomez shares emotional statement: ‘My heart is heavy today'

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress made a heartbreaking statement on her social media handle

  • by Web Desk
  • November 07, 2024
Selena Gomez is sharing her “dilemma” with an emotional statement!

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, November 6, the Emilia Pérez actress shared a heartbreaking message after the former US President Donald Trump secured victory against the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

She re-shared a post on her stories that read, “I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from our own.”

Making an emotional statement in the story, Gomez penned, “My heart is heavy today.”

This heartbreaking note comes just a few days after the singer-actress slammed the critics who body-shamed her for posing with her hand on stomach on the red carpet of Emilia Pérez premiere in Los Angeles on October 29, 2024.

The trolls criticized her, speculating that Selena Gomez was hiding her figure.

However, the actress fiercely clapped back at the naysayers, stating, “This makes me sick.”

“I have SEBO in my small intestine. It flares up. I don't care that I don't look like a stick figure. I don't have that body. End of story,” she further noted.

The Rare Beauty founder concluded, “No I am NOT a victim. I'm just human.”

On the personal front, Selena Gomez is in a romantic relationship with American record producer Benny Blanco since late 2023.

