Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’

The ‘Obsessed’ singer recently concluded the 2024 leg of her superhit GUTS World Tour

  • by Web Desk
  • November 07, 2024
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’

Olivia Rodrigo has a surprising tale to tell!

The American singer-songwriter and actress, in an ASMR interview with W Magazine on Monday, November 4, opened up about her belief and shared an interesting prediction her grandfather made when she was born.

Revealing her surprising belief, the Get Him Back! singer said, “I’m a big believer in astrology.”

She went on to share how her grandfather, who was an astrology enthusiast, predicted that she would become a great star just by having a look at her birth chart.

"My grandpa — who just passed away this year — was also super into astrology and when I was born, he [read] my [birth] chart. He told my parents that I was gonna be very emotional and a performing artist," said the GUTS tour starlet.

She went on to proudly say that “tell that story to anyone who is an astrology denier.”

However, the singer also advised not to go overboard or become extremist with your views and actions, and asked to focus on a more practical and balanced approach towards world and life.

During the interview, Olivia Rodrigo was offered chilis to chop up which is a part of the ASMR experience. Doing so, she presented herself as a “spicy Pisces.”

“Pisces love water,” she explained, continuing, "And while I'm not a strong swimmer, if there is a body of water within a mile radius of where I am, you best believe I'm going for a swim."

To note, Olivia Rodrigo recently concluded the 2024 leg of her superhit GUTS World Tour at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on October 22, 2024.

The singer will now light up the stage in Manchester, England on June 30 and July 1, 2025.

Prince William gives powerful response on heckling incident in South Africa

Prince William gives powerful response on heckling incident in South Africa
WhatsApp adds exciting twist to status updates with new feature

WhatsApp adds exciting twist to status updates with new feature
Billie Eilish gets emotional on Donald Trump win during Nashville concert

Billie Eilish gets emotional on Donald Trump win during Nashville concert
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’

Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’

Entertainment News

Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
Billie Eilish gets emotional on Donald Trump win during Nashville concert
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
Selena Gomez shares emotional statement: ‘My heart is heavy today'
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
Jennifer Lopez shares bittersweet plans for Christmas after Ben Affleck divorce
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
Selena Gomez enjoys sushi date night with boyfriend Benny Blanco
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
Matt LeBlanc isolating himself to avoid Matthew Perry’s fate?
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
Chris Hemsworth makes first appearance with Halle Berry after tragic diagnosis
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
Cynthia Erivo makes surprising remarks on Ariana Grande’s ‘Wicked’ casting
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
Ariana Grande’s ‘scary’ career shift from music to theatre
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
Victoria Beckham bags Entrepreneur of the Year Award
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
Jennifer Lopez admits she hid heartbreak from kids amid divorce
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
Ariana Grande packs on PDA with Boyfriend Ethan Slater in Sydney