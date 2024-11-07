Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’

Olivia Rodrigo has a surprising tale to tell!
The American singer-songwriter and actress, in an ASMR interview with W Magazine on Monday, November 4, opened up about her belief and shared an interesting prediction her grandfather made when she was born.
Revealing her surprising belief, the Get Him Back! singer said, “I’m a big believer in astrology.”
She went on to share how her grandfather, who was an astrology enthusiast, predicted that she would become a great star just by having a look at her birth chart.
"My grandpa — who just passed away this year — was also super into astrology and when I was born, he [read] my [birth] chart. He told my parents that I was gonna be very emotional and a performing artist," said the GUTS tour starlet.
She went on to proudly say that “tell that story to anyone who is an astrology denier.”
However, the singer also advised not to go overboard or become extremist with your views and actions, and asked to focus on a more practical and balanced approach towards world and life.
During the interview, Olivia Rodrigo was offered chilis to chop up which is a part of the ASMR experience. Doing so, she presented herself as a “spicy Pisces.”
“Pisces love water,” she explained, continuing, "And while I'm not a strong swimmer, if there is a body of water within a mile radius of where I am, you best believe I'm going for a swim."
To note, Olivia Rodrigo recently concluded the 2024 leg of her superhit GUTS World Tour at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on October 22, 2024.
The singer will now light up the stage in Manchester, England on June 30 and July 1, 2025.