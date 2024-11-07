Entertainment

Billie Eilish gets emotional on Donald Trump win during Nashville concert

Billie Eilish opens up about her struggle with abuse as she reacted to Donald Trump's presidential win

  • by Web Desk
  • November 07, 2024
Billie Eilish, who has been a most outspoken supporter of Kamala Harris, couldn’t hold back tears at her concert as she slammed Donald Trump after his victory in the 2024 elections.

During her Nashville concert on Wednesday hours after the election results were announced, Eilish expressed her struggles to come to terms with performing on that day.

“Waking up this morning, I kinda couldn’t fathom doing a show on this day. But.. the longer the day went on I kinda had this feeling of it’s such a privilege I get to do this with you guys and that we have this in a time that…" the singer could be heard in fan-posted video.

Eilish then introduced her 2021 track Your Power before adding, "The song that we're about to do is a song that my bother Finneas and I wrote. It's about the abuse that exists in this world upon women and a lot of the experiences that I have gone through and that people I know have gone through.”

The Birds of a Feather singer further added, “I've been taken advantage of. And I've been... my boundaries were crossed, to say it politely. Now a person who is a convicted... uh, so many things ... let's say a convicted predator, let's say that, someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be president of the United States of America.”

Prior to concert, Billie Eilish also shared her thoughts on Donald Trump win in Instagram post writing, "It’s a war on women.”

