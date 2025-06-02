Julie Bowen sees Sydney Sweeney as possible replacement in 'Happy Gilmore 2' 

Ahead of the release of the upcoming sequel of Happy Gilmore 2, Julie Bowen spilled the tea about her fears of replacement in the new movie.
The leading actress of the second installment of the comedy-romance film attended the highly anticipated Netflix Tudum event on Saturday, May 31st.
During the star-studded event, Julie told The Hollywood Reporter that when the director of the movie, Kyle Newacheck, approached her for the new film, she was shocked as she expected Sydney Sweeney as her potential replacement.
"And that was OK — it was like Virginia Venit, it’s been 30 years, he’s got a hottie. He’s got some little bitty on the side, like a cart girl," the 55-year-old American actress remarked.
She jokingly added, "As a matter of fact my children told me, before I was even told officially that there was a Happy Gilmore sequel, my now 18-year-old said, ‘Mom, I hear they’re doing a sequel and he’s with Sydney Sweeney as a cart girl."
Happy Gilmore 2 cast:
In addition to the leading actress, the new sequel of the comedy film included plenty of the amendments in the cast, including Bad Bunny, Margaret Qualley, Benny Safdie, Taylor Swift’s NFL boyfriend, Travis Kelce, Kym Whitley, and Eminem.
Happy Gilmore debuted in 1996. starring Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, and Carl Weathers.
According to media reports, the Happy Gilmore 2 is set to be released on Netflix in July this year.