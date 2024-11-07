Entertainment

Andrea Bocelli spills beans on wild afterparty with Ed Sheeran, Johnny Depp

Ed Sheeran and Jhonny Depp joined Bocelli for his 30-year anniversary concert at Tuscany’s Teatro del Silenzio

  • by Web Desk
  • November 07, 2024
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli spilled the beans on the unforgettable afterparty following his three-day concert at Tuscany's Teatro del Silenzio.

The event, held in July, celebrated his 30-year music career and featured performances by Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Johnny Depp, and more.

"Everybody was extremely involved and emotionally compelled," Bocelli told PEOPLE of the concert.

Besides Sheeran, Twain and Depp, the other artist including, Jon Batiste, Russell Crowe, Sofia Vergara, David Foster, Christian Nodal, Sofia Carson, Laura Pausini, Tiziano Ferro, Zucchero, Giorgia, as well as his children Matteo and Virginia also graced the event.

He went on to share, "At the end of every night, we organized a party in the backstage. At the end of the second concert... Ed Sheeran, Johnny Depp and Matteo, they all went to my house in Lajatico where I was born and raised."

"They made pasta together. They drank some wine, I'm sure, and they were partying until 6 a.m.. Just to give you an idea on the magic atmosphere that was there during those nights,” Bocelli added.

At the concert, Ed Sheeran and Andrea Bocelli performed their duet Perfect Symphony.

Meanwhile, Jhonny Depp, also rocked the stage with Bocelli during a performance of En Aranjuez Con Tu Amo. 

