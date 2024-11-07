Trending

Ananya Panday shares stunning pictures from friend’s engagement

Ananya Panday looked drop dead gorgeous wearing her mom's 21-year-old outfit

  • by Web Desk
  • November 07, 2024
Ananya Panday shares stunning pictures from friend’s engagement
Ananya Panday shares stunning pictures from friend’s engagement 

Ananya Panday revealed her elegant look as she celebrated her bride-to-be friend’s big day.

Turning to her Instagram account this Thursday, the Call Me Bae actress dropped a set of pictures along with a heartfelt note for her bestie.

The CTRL star chose a turquoise-colored outfit, a 21-year-old dress worn by her mother, complimented by a dupatta, draped gracefully over her arms, adding charm to the overall look.

She accessorized with a pair of earrings, a bindi on her forehead, proving that sometimes simplest looks are more captivating than heavy ones.

In the first picture, Ananya stands with her almost bride friend Deeya, who is dressed in a stunning pink outfit paired with a silver choker, earrings, and bracelet, enhancing her bridal look.

The Dream Girl 2 actress poses for the camera in other two pictures with a bright smile, her makeup featured blushed cheeks, a soft nude lipstick and subtle eye shadow with eye liner which accentuated her features.


Additionally, the Liger star also shared a video capturing the rituals of her friend’s celebration, followed by a heartwarming moment of the bride and groom cutting their cake together.

Alongside the photos, Ananya captioned the carousel, "briDEEEEEE obsessed with my sister getting married but also not ready to let go of her yet but also very excited to have a brother now !! also wearing my mom’s from 21 years ago! Gudda forever."

On the work front, Ananya Panday is set to star in the upcoming movie Chand Mera Dil releasing in 2025, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. 

South Africa's T20 series with India creates IPL chances for players

South Africa's T20 series with India creates IPL chances for players

Nazi stolen WWII portrait expected to fetch jaw-dropping price at auction

Nazi stolen WWII portrait expected to fetch jaw-dropping price at auction
Hania Amir radiates glow in fresh photos after 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' success

Hania Amir radiates glow in fresh photos after 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' success
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak

Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak

Trending News

Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Hania Amir radiates glow in fresh photos after 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' success
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Ayeza Khan celebrates son Rayan's 7th birthday with adorable family photos
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ gives ‘Singham Again’ tough box office competition
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Falak Shabir shares secret to ‘happy marriage’ with Sarah Khan
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Shah Rukh Khan recieves death threats following Salman Khan
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Mahira Khan wins Lifetime Achievement Award by UK Parliament
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Salman Khan’s death threat case takes SHOCKING turn with new arrest
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Ayeza Khan's son no longer falls for 'every cake is yours' trick
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Fahad Mustafa reveals major reason behind his success after 'KMKT' ending
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Maya Ali shares heartwarming praise for 'true gem' Hira Mani
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Kriti Sanon relishes Jalebi on sets of 'Do Patti': Watch
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Kartik Aaryan's adorable reaction to a fans' question goes viral