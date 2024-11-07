Ananya Panday shares stunning pictures from friend’s engagement 

Ananya Panday revealed her elegant look as she celebrated her bride-to-be friend’s big day.
Turning to her Instagram account this Thursday, the Call Me Bae actress dropped a set of pictures along with a heartfelt note for her bestie.
The CTRL star chose a turquoise-colored outfit, a 21-year-old dress worn by her mother, complimented by a dupatta, draped gracefully over her arms, adding charm to the overall look.
She accessorized with a pair of earrings, a bindi on her forehead, proving that sometimes simplest looks are more captivating than heavy ones.
In the first picture, Ananya stands with her almost bride friend Deeya, who is dressed in a stunning pink outfit paired with a silver choker, earrings, and bracelet, enhancing her bridal look.
The Dream Girl 2 actress poses for the camera in other two pictures with a bright smile, her makeup featured blushed cheeks, a soft nude lipstick and subtle eye shadow with eye liner which accentuated her features.
Additionally, the Liger star also shared a video capturing the rituals of her friend’s celebration, followed by a heartwarming moment of the bride and groom cutting their cake together.
Alongside the photos, Ananya captioned the carousel, "briDEEEEEE obsessed with my sister getting married but also not ready to let go of her yet but also very excited to have a brother now !! also wearing my mom’s from 21 years ago! Gudda forever."
On the work front, Ananya Panday is set to star in the upcoming movie Chand Mera Dil releasing in 2025, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.