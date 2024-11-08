Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds makes SHOCKING revelations about hosting 2025 Oscars

  by Web Desk
  November 08, 2024
Ryan Reynolds has broken silence on the speculations that he’ll be hosting co-hosting the Oscars next year with his Deadpool & Wolverine buddy Hugh Jackman.

The father of four, 48,shared that he would “love” to co-host the star-studded event with his pal.

On Thursday, he told Deadline, “The Oscars, yes. This is something I really genuinely would love to do with Hugh. So, one day I’d love to do that, I don’t know about this year, but one day, yeah.”

Ryan also slammed down the rumours by revealing that his four children are his top notch priority right now, which leaves no room for Oscar gig.

“Part of it is that these movies like Deadpool & Wolverine, they consume my life, and I have four kids, and I want to be there. I want to see them, and they want to see me, and I want to walk into school with them, and I want to be able to be there present,” the Free Guy actor shared.

Ryan shares James, 9, Inez, seven, and four-year-old Betty — as well as one-year-old son Olin with wife Blake Lively.

Moreover, he also admitted that he can’t handle the pressure of live TV as he’s constantly imagining “tragic outcomes.”

