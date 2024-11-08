‘X-Men’ alum Simon Kinberg helms new 'Star Wars' trilogy

The renowned X-Men alum Simon Kinberg has decided to direct new Star Wars movie.
As per Deadline, Lucasfilm partnered up with Simon to develop a new Star Wars trilogy. The 51-year old actor will seemingly write and produce the three films with studio chief Kathleen Kennedy.
The most-awaited film will come after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver and Oscar Isaac, finished the original nine-chapter Skywalker Saga in 2019.
Opposite to initial speculations, Lucasfilm has clarified that Simon’s new trilogy will not extend the narrative that began with George Lucas's 1977 iconic film, A New Hope, which introduced beloved characters Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher).
The production company is currently working on several other Star Wars projects with different directors including James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Taika Waititi and Donald Glover.
As of now, it’s not confirmed which one of the new projects will hit big screen first.
Simon has made his name in the industry for writing and producing a number of X-Men movies for 20th Century Fox, including 2006’s The Last Stand, 2011’s First Class, 2014’s Days of Future Past, 2016’s Deadpool and 2017’s Logan.