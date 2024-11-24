Entertainment

Adele reflects on Taylor Swift’s ErasTour and magic of her performances

  • November 24, 2024
Adele gave a heartfelt nod to Taylor Swift and her record-breaking Eras Tour during a recent performance at Las Vegas Residency.

While conversing with her super-charged crowd of the final show from Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace to a close on Saturday evening, the Hello crooner talked about Lover crooner and her ongoing Eras Tour.

She emotionally said, “Isn’t she finishing up soon? That’s been a long f*cking tour. Girl needs some rest! She deserves her rest.”

During her performance, the Skyfall singer also said on her last performance, “I am so sad that this residency is over and I am so glad That it happened I really really am.”

She added, “It got off to such a f****** rocky rocky way, it was one of the worst year’s of my life. I was being punched around, it was horrible and I was told it was career suicide and Vegas would never forgive me for [cancelling] so last minute.”

Breaking into tears, Adele continued, “But we were talking as a team team earlier, That’s when I first started crying, had I done that show I cancelled, I certainly wouldn’t be standing her tonight doing my 100 show here.”

She shared, “If something doesn’t feel right to you, in anything, don’t f****** do it it doesn’t matter what, and I am talking about gut instinct, if something doesn’t feel right don’t do it.”

Adele expressed, “I am bursting with pride and I am so proud of myself and so proud of my team, the band, my fans I'm so thankful to Vegas for giving me that second chance.”

After her speech, she moved into the crowd and hugged Rich Paul and her son, who she shares with her former husband Simon Konecki, 50.

