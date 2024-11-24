Entertainment

Cher shares surprising reaction to discovering her real name

The 78-year-old music legend was born with the name Cherilyn Sarkisian

  • by Web Desk
  • November 24, 2024
Cher shares surprising reaction to discovering her real name
Cher shares surprising reaction to discovering her real name

Cher has stunned fans by sharing her surprising reaction upon learning her real name, admitting she was initially shocked to discover the truth behind her identity.

Noting in her new memoir Cher: The Memoir, Part One, which was released on November 19, the 78-year-old music legend, who was born Cherilyn Sarkisian, recalled the time when she requested a copy of her birth certificate in 1979.

She shared that she was “shocked” to discover that her first name was recorded as Cheryl.

"I believed Cherilyn was my name until the day years later when I decided to legally change my name to simply Cher," she wrote, explaining how the mix-up occurred.

Reflecting on the time of her birth, in 1946, her then 19-year-old mother, Georgia Holt delivered her, Cher noted, "She was exhausted by the time I arrived at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, May 20.”

The Mask star stated, “My mother had no idea, but the woman insisted so she replied, 'Well, Lana Turner's my favorite actress and her little girl's called Cheryl. My mother's name is Lynda, so how about Cherilyn?”

Upon knowing the error in her birth certificate, Cher asked her mother, "Do you even know my real name, Mom?"

She stated that her mother took the document from her grasp, examined it, and then just shrugged.

Georgia told Cher, "I was only a teenager, and I was in a lot of pain. Give me a break."

To note, the Believe singer changed her name in 1979.

She shortened her first name to Cher and dropped the four surnames she had at the time: her birth name Sarkisian.

After she was adopted by her stepfather in 1961 she got the name LaPiere, which she also later dropped.

Cher also got Bono and Allman from her marriages to Sunny Bono and Gregg Allman.

'Wicked' director Jon M Chu makes unusual plea to cinema viewers
'Wicked' director Jon M Chu makes unusual plea to cinema viewers
Meet Rayna Vallandingham: 'Cobra Kai' actress & taekwondo world record holder
Meet Rayna Vallandingham: 'Cobra Kai' actress & taekwondo world record holder
Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams thrill fans with surprise reunion
Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams thrill fans with surprise reunion
Victoria Beckham finally clarifies longstanding rumors about her strict diet
Victoria Beckham finally clarifies longstanding rumors about her strict diet
‘Original Wheel of Fortune’ host Chuck Woolery dies at 83
‘Original Wheel of Fortune’ host Chuck Woolery dies at 83
Liam Payne’s girlfriend breaks silence on disturbing CCTV footage of singer
Liam Payne’s girlfriend breaks silence on disturbing CCTV footage of singer
Taylor Swift fans exchange sweet bond with Travis Kelce’s dad amid Eras Tour show
Taylor Swift fans exchange sweet bond with Travis Kelce’s dad amid Eras Tour show
Taylor Swift tearfully bids farewell to Eras Tour Toronto leg: WATCH
Taylor Swift tearfully bids farewell to Eras Tour Toronto leg: WATCH
Gracie Abrams gushes over Taylor Swift’s electrifying Eras Tour crowd
Gracie Abrams gushes over Taylor Swift’s electrifying Eras Tour crowd
Miley Cyrus gets heartwarming birthday wish from dad Billy Ray Cyrus
Miley Cyrus gets heartwarming birthday wish from dad Billy Ray Cyrus
Gavin Casalegno may return to 'Summer I Turned Pretty' filming after honeymoon
Gavin Casalegno may return to 'Summer I Turned Pretty' filming after honeymoon
Hailey Bieber posts EXCLUSIVE pics from birthday bash with Kendall Jenner
Hailey Bieber posts EXCLUSIVE pics from birthday bash with Kendall Jenner